CLHS discusses steps to take if you find a stray or lose your pet

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Fourth of July and the following week is a time when humane societies get many lost pets.

With the sights, sounds, and smells of the holiday, pets may take off because they are scared.

Outdoor pets are quick to run off if they get scared, or the pet could slip out as your company comes through the door.

Outreach coordinator with the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society Brandy Johnson says the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day are the most common days for the shelter to get lost pets.

Johnson says there are steps to take if you find a stray or lose your pet.

“If you find a lost animal, and we’re closed, I would go ahead and post on social media what you found,” Johnson said. “You don’t have to post a picture. Sometimes there are people out there who will try to get a pet from you and it’s not theirs. So, you can post a little bit of information, and have people contact you. The most important thing is to either get it to us or send us some pictures and information of it through social media because a lot of people do not check social media, especially the elderly, they come here first for their lost pet. That’s a good way to make sure they get back to where they belong. ”

Johnson says getting your pet microchipped makes it easier to find a lost pet owner, and keeping a tag on your pet with the owner’s information will help if your pet gets out.

