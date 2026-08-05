Climbing Heat Indices Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) — While sunny and seasonably average conditions are in store today, humidity returns to NE Mississippi tomorrow, making for a muggy — and stormy — end to the week.

WEDNESDAY: Bright, sunny conditions will stick around all day long, with just a few scattered clouds passing through. The high temperature will be 94°, but heat index values will make things feel about four degrees warmer in the afternoon. Calm winds and an upper-level low pressure to the northeast will make for an overall quiet day, weather-wise.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Conditions will be mostly clear and calm overnight, with a low temperature of 72°.

THURSDAY: Very similar to today, except the overall flow pattern starts to shift from northerly to southerly, bringing in moisture from the Gulf. This will make things feel more humid — although the actual high will be around 95°, it will feel like over 100° at peak heating. Sunny skies will stick around as well.

REST OF THE WEEK: The threat for showers and thunderstorms returns in a limited fashion on Friday, but both days of the weekend are facing a 30% chance of rain. Humidity will also ramp up as we get to the end of the week, even as the actual temperature pattern remains pretty static.