Close friends say Monroe County shooting suspect had mental health issues

SULLIGENT, Al. (WCBI)- Wayne McCallum is the suspect in Thursday’s shooting in Monroe County.

Witnesses and close friends say the incident that took place on Old Columbus Road was the result of McCallum’s state of mental health.

They say they had been trying to get professional help for McCallum for months now.

“The last time I seen him, something in him and finally just snapped. You could tell by the look in his eyes. That was not my Wayne. Never in a million years did I expect to get the call that I got that day,” said McCallum’s fiance Brandy Pennington.

Pennington said she was engaged to be married to Wayne McCallum, and they’ve been together for a year now. She said she knew he had issues with his mental health after almost a month of knowing him.

“He was the sweetest man I ever knew. We never argued. He never would argue with me. He woke me up every morning with ‘good morning beautiful’ with my coffee ready, and he loved to go see the kids. He loved to go see them,” said Pennington.

Pennington said she and Wayne had recently moved to Sulligent, Alabama from Florida because of Hurrican Michael.

“Someone with mental illness, anything out of the norm just off-sets you. I mean just changes everything,” said Pennington.

Noticing the change in behavior, she said she tried to seek professional mental help for Wayne.

“Because of the laws that we have, it was so hard for me to get any help done, and I think that should change,” said Pennington.

Pennington said state laws prevent anyone who’s not considered immediate family from admitting someone for psychiatric evaluation.

“I think that should be changed. If you’re in a relationship with someone and you live together every day, you know, they should have a say-so in it, or at least to get them evaluated,” said Pennington.

Although the last two days have been emotional for Pennington and her family, she said she is thankful for one thing.

“I’m so thankful that our last words to each other were that we loved each other because a lot of people don’t get that, and I’m just thankful that we did,” said Pennington.

Pennington also said she hopes to share Wayne’s story with people and hopefully spread more awareness on the effects of mental illness.