COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are sitting a little closer to average, but still plenty warm. Isolated rain returns to the forecast, thanks to moisture moving back in.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Nice conditions for football tonight, may get a little cool by end of game. You might want to consider a light jacket. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s, as a few extra clouds start moving into NE MS.

SATURDAY: SUNNY!! A great outdoor weekend day. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. There will continue to be passing clouds across the sky. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild because of the clouds holding in some of the warmth. Lows around the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Starting off the way Saturday ended, with mild conditions and passing clouds. By the afternoon, temperatures will be pushing back into the upper 80s with a possible isolated chance for rain. That rain chance could be possible going into the early evening. Lows mild and muggy, in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Not much changing compared to Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s, with rain being possible in the afternoon to early evening. By end of week, temperatures look to drop some.