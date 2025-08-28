Closing arguments given in Lowndes Co. Childs case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The fate of a Lowndes County man is in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments were delivered on August 28 in the First-Degree Murder trial of Bobby Lee Childs Jr.

Jurors began deliberations early this afternoon.

Childs has been charged in the December 2022 shooting death of Julius Wilson on Jess Lyons Road in the northern part of Lowndes County.

At the time, witnesses told investigators Childs was arguing with a female at an apartment complex.

A child then called a family member who drove to the apartment.

That’s when deputies believe Wilson and Childs started arguing, and that led to the gunfire.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.