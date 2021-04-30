“Clothesline Project” on display at Columbus Arts Council

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and as it comes to a close, a local non-profit has teamed up with the Columbus Arts Council for a special project.

It’s called the Clothesline Project and it’s currently on display from now until May 3 in Downtown Columbus.

The project is a visual display of t-shirts with violence statistics that are often overlooked.

Each shirt is made by a survivor of violence or by someone who has lost a loved one to violence.

“We are in hope that people learn that domestic violence, sexual assault, incest, sex trafficking, is happening in our community. We also want people to be aware that help is available and hope is necessary,” said Nickie Gillespie, Safe Haven Children’s Coordinator.

You can reach out to Safe Haven by calling 1-800-890-6040.