Clouds begin clearing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Some sunshine today but more rain will move into our southern counties early Tuesday morning. Drier conditions will take us through Thursday before more storms enter the forecast Friday.



TODAY: Clouds will be clearing across NE Mississippi by mid-morning allowing temperatures to climb near the mid 70s by this afternoon. Clouds return overnight but shower chances stay slim with lows falling to the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Early morning rain showers are possible in our southernmost counties. The greatest chance for rain and storms stays well south of HWY 82. Tuesday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Warm temperatures persist as we enter the final week of March. The air will remain fairly dry through Wednesday then southerly winds surge more moisture into the area. Sunshine takes us through Wednesday and Thursday before more widespread storm chances arrive Friday. Some of the storms could be strong, the WCBI Weather Team will continue to update the forecast as necessary.