Clouds building in, rain on the way Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds begin to move in tonight and Thursday before rain begins on Friday through the weekend.

TONIGHT: After the end to a beautiful day, tonight will be filling in with clouds and chilly, as temperatures cooling down to the upper 30s. Tonight will be quiet and dry.

THURSDAY: Clouds begin to build in tomorrow ahead of the rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s, and overnight lows will sit in the mid 50s. There may be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, but these storms are not severe.

FRI-MON: Rain will continue Friday and will last through the beginning of next week. This rain will be heavy and widespread, and you will definitely need that umbrella if you had any outdoor activities planned. We will be warming up to the upper 60s and lower 70s for our afternoon highs.