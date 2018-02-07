Clouds Clear and Sunshine Returns

TONIGHT: By early evening the clouds will begin to clear, leaving mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s with breezy northwesterly winds.

THURSDAY: The clouds will be gone and we will see plenty of sunshine! Highs will reach into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be around freezing.

FRIDAY: Clouds will begin to build in again, and some showers may develop by the evening. Rain will become more steady overnight. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the day and the 50s overnight.

THIS WEEKEND: Steady rain is likely throughout the weekend. It will continue to give us more much needed rain. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday should be dry with clouds and some sunshine. Some rain showers may develop Tuesday and Wednesday but both days will be mostly cloudy otherwise. Temperatures will climb into the 60s.