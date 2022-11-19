Clouds Increase on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds will increase on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes to our south. Most of us will stay dry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 50°. You’ll definitely want to wear a jacket if you’re going to a college football game. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in our southern-most communities, but most of the rain will stay south of I-20. Chance of rain: 10%.

TONIGHT: Cold! Low near 27°. Skies will gradually clear overnight.

SUNDAY: Clear skies and lots of sunshine, but it will still be chilly! High near 48°. Winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase once again on Monday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry. Chance of rain: 10%. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next system. We’re still fine-tuning the forecast, but for now, showers are possible on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Chance of rain: 30%. Things could change, so check back for future updates. We’ll keep you updated!

Have a great weekend!