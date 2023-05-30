Clouds Increase, Stray Shower on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our warming trend continues. High temperatures are near average for now, but we’ll get much warmer by the end of the work week. Afternoon showers and storms will also become more common, but not one day is a washout!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will be near average, with overnight lows in the mid-60s. East wind around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Atmospheric moisture begins to increase, and clouds will move in during the day. Highs once again in the mid-80s. Small, isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. Not very many of us will get rain, though. Chance of rain: 10%.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms are more likely, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. It’ll also start to feel more humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Mostly cloudy skies will keep high temperatures in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds each day, with about a 20% chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms.