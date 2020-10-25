Clouds linger, rain and storms return by Wednesday

It’s been looking and feeling a lot like fall for the last several days with overcast skies and a little bit of mist and light rain. Mostly cloudy skies will continue for the next several days with more rain expected Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll be in for another cool down by the end of the week.

- Advertisement -

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Zeta has formed south of Cuba. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf and intensify into a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday. Fortunately, conditions near the shore aren’t great for hurricane development, which means the storm won’t be able to intensify much. Still, Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle could see flooding rain, gusty winds, and storm surge on Wednesday. The storm will continue northward and approach North Mississippi late Wednesday into Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions continue overnight with some patchy mist or drizzle possible. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s tonight with light northwesterly winds.

MONDAY: Some spots could see some light drizzle Monday morning, but no major rain is expected. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but a few lucky spots could see a peek of sunshine or two. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: While most of Tuesday will be dry, some showers from Tropical Storm Zeta could move in late in the day. Our best chance for rain and storms will be through the day Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Depending on how close Zeta comes to us, we could also see some gusty winds Wednesday, but no major severe weather is expected as of now. Rain will begin to slack off late Wednesday night and, aside from some morning showers, most of Thursday looks dry. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: The end of the week and the weekend will be dry, which is good news for any Halloween plans. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Some clouds will stick around, but it appears we will see at least a little sunshine mixed in, especially on Saturday.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Meteorologist Trevor Birchett on Facebook and Twitter