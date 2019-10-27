We’ve been caught under a layer of low-level clouds that has helped to keep our temperatures down through the afternoon. These clouds will linger into the beginning of the week before rain chances return by Wednesday. After that, much cooler air returns to the area.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will stick around tonight and we could see some fog develop as we get into the early morning hours of Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s with a generally calm wind.

MONDAY: Fog could persist through the morning on Monday, so use extra caution on the roadways. We’ll stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon with highs near 70. If the sun is able to peek out a little, some areas could get into the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

TUESDAY: We may see a few more peeks of sun, but we should generally stay mostly cloudy. Morning lows will be near 50 with temperatures climbing into the low 70s by the afternoon. A few showers are possible, but most of us will remain dry.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: A cold front will approach the area as we get into the middle of the week. Rain and storm chances will increase for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s. With Thursday being Halloween, we’ll have to keep a close eye on the weather for trick-or-treating. At an early glance, it looks like the rain could move out just in time for a dry Halloween evening, but things can change. At this point, you may want to have an indoor backup plan just in case. Some areas could pick up another inch or two of rain before all is said and done.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: The coolest weather of the fall so far will move into the area for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will only be in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s. Rain should be out of here by Friday, meaning we’ll see plenty of sunshine into the weekend.

