Cloudy Friday, heavy rain and storms late Friday night

We’re keeping an eye on a system that will bring us some heavy rain and storm activity late Friday night into early Saturday morning. After that, sunshine will return as temperatures continue to warm. We’ll have another chance of storms by the middle of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will build in overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Winds will remain generally calm.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Most of the day Friday will be dry and cloudy with just a few isolated sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Rain will become more steady after 10pm Friday and could be heavy overnight Friday into Saturday. At this time, the severe weather threat appears to remain mainly to our south, but we can’t rule out some gusty winds and lightning. Steady rain will continue through sunrise on Saturday but will likely slack off through the day. However, spotty showers or storms will remain possible through the day Saturday with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Sunshine will return for Sunday and early next week with highs back into the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: A few showers are possible on Wednesday, but it appears storms could move through on Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 60s.

