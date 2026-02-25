Cloudy & Warm Today, Storms Return Thursday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cold stretch the few days, temperatures really look to ramp up starting today! Rain chances return going into tonight and Thursday.

TODAY: Expect dry conditions but plenty of cloud cover for our Wednesday. The big change that will be felt are the temperatures as highs are expected to reach into the upper 60s with some spots potentially reaching 70!

TONIGHT: The cloud cover will stay and even a few isolated showers will be possible tonight, mainly for our far northern counties along the Tennessee/Mississippi state line. Lows will be well above average as we drop only to the mid 50s! That was our high temperature back on Tuesday!

THURSDAY: A low pressure system that is currently developing in Texas will move through the region on Thursday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with it. Look for impacts to be most widespread mid morning and through the afternoon hours. With highs reaching the low 70s.