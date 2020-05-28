Cluster of COVID-19 infections connected to Baldwyn funeral

The Mississippi Department of Health said a cluster of COVID-19 infections was related to a recent funeral in Baldwyn.

As of Thursday, at least seven COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and at least two out-of-state cases have been identified as people who attended the funeral. Several other potential cases are still under investigation.

The funeral and after-service gathering were held on May 17.

MSDH said anyone who attended the graveside service on May 17 at 1 p.m. and the after-service gathering from 2-6:30 p.m. were advised to monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19

The health department recommended cloth masks and maintaining social distancing in public settings, especially in group settings. Gatherings should be limited to groups of 20 people outdoors and 10 people indoors.