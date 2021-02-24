CLW Board of Directors begins search for a new leader

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Light and Water Board of Directors begins its search for a new leader.

Former General Manager Todd Gale passed away earlier this month.

- Advertisement -

Mike Bernsen is the interim GM, right now.

The board wants to conduct a nation-wide search.

Once the list is narrowed a person will be hired.

“We, as a board, must do our due diligence. There’s no replacing a Todd Gale. Todd Gale was able to communicate with people, not only here in Mississippi or here in Columbus but even on a national level with TVA,” said Micheal Tate, CLW Board Vice Chairman. ” So, the person that we bring-in is going to have to have some of those same skillsets… That’s able to motivate and try to get business or industry back to Columbus.”

No timeline has been given for when the search will conclude.