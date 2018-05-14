CMSD announces incentive plan for teachers and staff

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Teachers and staff within the Columbus Municipal School District could get more money when it comes to academic achievement.

Monday the district along with the Board of Trustees announced a new four-year policy called Columbus Municipal School District Teacher Incentive Pay Plan, or CMSD TIPP.

Schools will be measured individually based on accountability from the Mississippi Department of Education.

There are four phases to plan that start in fall of 2018.

Phase one deals with a school’s letter grade from MDE.

For example, if a school is moved up to a C from a D, certified teachers get an incentive pay of just over $1,200. A teacher assistant would receive $625 incentive pay and staff support would get $100.

Below is the link to the full CMSD TIPP plan.

Columbus Municipal School District Teacher Incentive Pay Plan (CMSD TIPP)