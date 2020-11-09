CMSD celebrates two centuries of public education

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
2

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District is celebrating two centuries of public education, with a new look.

This morning, school district officials unveiled its new brand and logo during a special program at Cook Elementary School.

- Advertisement -

The district is home to the oldest public school in Mississippi: Franklin Academy.

The “Together We Fly” logo will be added to the image of a Falcon on the school district’s merchandise and official material.

Students and staff at Cook got a first look at the new design during the program.

“The significance of us being the oldest and first school district in the state of Mississippi, the challenges and merging educational opportunities we’re providing now as a district. We’re headed in a new direction and this just symbolizes a new beginning,” said Dr. Cherie Labat, Superintendent of Columbus Municipal School District.

“As we are moving forward making a tremendous impact academically overall for all the students to stakeholders. We’re just very excited to have it today so we can show and represent across the state who Columbus Municipal School District is,” Billie Smith, Principal of Cook Elementary.

Superintendent, Dr. Cherie Labat says selling merchandise featuring the new gear will help generate funds for athletics, the arts, and student activities.

Previous articleCOVID-19 causes more schools to convert back to virtual learning
Next articleOktibbeha County man charged with four counts of aggravated assault
mm
Aundrea Self
https://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.