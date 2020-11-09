CMSD celebrates two centuries of public education

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District is celebrating two centuries of public education, with a new look.

This morning, school district officials unveiled its new brand and logo during a special program at Cook Elementary School.

The district is home to the oldest public school in Mississippi: Franklin Academy.

The “Together We Fly” logo will be added to the image of a Falcon on the school district’s merchandise and official material.

Students and staff at Cook got a first look at the new design during the program.

“The significance of us being the oldest and first school district in the state of Mississippi, the challenges and merging educational opportunities we’re providing now as a district. We’re headed in a new direction and this just symbolizes a new beginning,” said Dr. Cherie Labat, Superintendent of Columbus Municipal School District.

“As we are moving forward making a tremendous impact academically overall for all the students to stakeholders. We’re just very excited to have it today so we can show and represent across the state who Columbus Municipal School District is,” Billie Smith, Principal of Cook Elementary.

Superintendent, Dr. Cherie Labat says selling merchandise featuring the new gear will help generate funds for athletics, the arts, and student activities.