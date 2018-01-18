CMSD Hires A Superintendent Search Firm

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for a new superintendent is underway for the Columbus Municipal School District.

On Wednesday, the board of trustees went through several search firm proposals, in order to hire one, to help conduct the search for superintendent.

Finding the best candidates to lead a school district can be a tough job.

That’s why the board of trustees decided to call in the professionals to help with the process.

Six search firms submitted proposals to the Columbus Municipal School District, in hopes of being hired to help them find the next superintendent.

“Handle a lot of the knowledge, with respect to laws and things we don’t totally work by every day, and so they would help us be not only in compliance with it, but help us make sure that the candidates are fully vetted in applying for the job,” says board of trustees president, Jason Spears.

Trustees looked at several criteria before making their choice.

“One of the things about selecting a firm that has an extensive amount of experience in Mississippi, outside of just knowing the law, is also understanding as to what additional services they can provide to the board, and also the successful candidate, as an ongoing building, a part of, you know, helping the district improve.”

In a unanimous vote, board members went with a firm that they felt knew the talent in the state best, the Mississippi School Board’s Association.

“If we find somebody, a good candidate in Mississippi, it’s likely that candidate is going to stay in Mississippi, which would be wonderful for us because all of the research says that longevity in a superintendent has an enormous impact on strengthening a school system,” says board of trustee member, Dr. Jo Shumake.

The tab for the search will be $11,500 dollars, plus some extra costs.

“When you add all of those on top of it, it was still less than a lot of others’ starting baseline and while cost isn’t the main determination as to why we selected them, it’s always good to know that they’re mindful of the cost in this process,” says Spears.

The highest firm was almost $30,000 dollars with other expenses.

That search firm was Ray and Associates Inc., the firm that found current CMSD Superintendent Dr. Philip Hickman.

Spears says the goal is to have a new superintendent in place by July 1st.