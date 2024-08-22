CMSD implements safety policies for athletic events

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Before Friday night lights kick off, Columbus High School is making sure all players, visitors, coaches, and students, are safe and secure.

“It is a clear bag policy that has been implemented, and it is a policy to ensure the safety and security of the attendees at all of our athletic events,” said Tori Harris, Columbus Municipal School District’s Athletic Director.

High School teams are counting down the days until football kicks off, but the players are not the only ones with an extra layer of protection.

“This policy will ensure that we are creating a safe environment for our students, families, and all of our visitors at our athletic events,” said Tori Harris, Columbus Municipal School District’s Athletic Director.

Everyone who attends Columbus High School Football games will be required to have clear bags upon entry, and all K-8th grade students must be under parental supervision, at all times at athletic events.

“This is to provide and just to ensure the safety and well-being of our students at all of our athletic events, it will also create an overall experience to enhance the gameday experience for families, visitors, and students. This will also make sure that we are a family-friendly atmosphere,” said Tori Harris, Columbus Municipal School District’s Athletic Director.

Athletic Director of Columbus Municipal School District Tori Harris said the rules are to enhance the game day experience.

“I think it creates an environment that is safe and secure for all attendees at athletic events. That is the main priority of the Columbus Municipal School District, we want to create a safe and secure environment,” said Tori Harris.

Columbus High School has had a clear bag policy for years, but this is the first year that they are requiring parental supervision for kindergarten to eighth-grade students. The Columbus Falcons will kick off their season at home against Houston, on Friday, August 30.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X