CMSD offering counseling for sudden loss of their peers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Harvey Johnson Junior was a student at Columbus High School.

Now the school district is providing counseling for students and faculty coping with the sudden loss of their peers.

School faculty encourages students to be more willing to reach out to mentors and adults going forward.

“It’s difficult for students and young people but sometimes the decisions that we make -they have a lifelong effect. We just have to make sure that we understand that if you have anybody that you can speak to, reach out to a mentor or someone at the school that you want to talk about your situation- we’re available to do that. We know sometimes it’s hard to just share how they’re feeling. So we just want them to understand that we’re here to listen and be a part of some of the things that they’re going through. That’s part of our initiative with the district is supporting our young people,” said Craig Chapman, Principal of Columbus High School.

As part of the adopt a block initiative, CMSD along with a local church walked one of I adopted blocks in support of the students and Johnson’s family.