CMSD sets up annual career fair for Columbus citizens

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On March 1, the Columbus Municipal School District held its annual career fair.

The Mardi Gras-themed career fair was held at the Brandon Central office.

CMSD allowed citizens who are interested in working with the district to explore the opening job opportunities.

There were on-site interviews with free food and more.

The Columbus Municipal School District said they are excited to take the district to the next level.

“I’m excited to continue to help the district move in the right direction,” Latoya Straughter Evans said. “We’re going to hire the most qualified candidates to fill this position. We are collecting resumes, we are allowing them to go online and apply for the position that we currently have out there, so I am excited.”

If you are interested in working with CMSD, you can look on their website for more information.

