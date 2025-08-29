CMSD sticks true to safety policies ahead of first game

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some may say it’s the most wonderful time of the year – it’s football season.

The Columbus Municipal School District kicks off its season Friday, Aug. 29.

With all the fun that comes with the season, the Columbus Municipal School District wants players and fans to be safe.

That’s why it is sticking true to their safety policies ahead of kickoff.

“The clear bag policy was adopted really from the National Football League in order to improve security for everyone,” said Athletic Director Dr. Keafer Triplett. “It’s a little inconvenient, but it allows us to ensure as much as we can that everyone is safe and sound.”

CMSD Police Chief Natashea Brown said the district has done this for about two years, and it’s been a game-changer in helping out with safety.

“So they can have a large, clear bag, as long as it is clear, and we can see a large, clear tote. Now, some of the prohibited items are backpacks, camera bags, and mesh bags are prohibited as well,” Brown said.

Athletic Director Dr. Keafer Triplett said, just like policies for severe weather or stopping games for lightning, this is just an extra security measure to make sure everyone can enjoy the game with peace of mind.

“I just think nationwide, everyone is concerned about safety, especially safety at public events where there are large numbers of people. So anything you can do to improve the confidence of the public that’s attending the event, I think that’s a win-win. for everyone,” Keafer said.

Along with this policy, the district said all K-8th-grade students must be with a guardian at all times.

“Having that accountability there from the parents makes a big difference at our events, just a sense of belonging,” Brown said. “Safety is everyone’s responsibility. So having that support from those parents has been awesome.”

Both Triplett and Brown feel these policies help people feel safer, enhance the confidence of the public, and enjoy the game.

“It’s just the world that we’re living in today, we want to make sure that everybody is safe whenever they come to our events. We’ve gotten really good response from the community and from our fans when they come in and they say that they feel much safer,” Brown said.

The school district plans to keep these policies in place for years to come.

The Falcons head to Houston this evening for the first game. The first home game will be on Friday, September 5, against Southaven.

