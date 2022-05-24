CMSD Superintendent met with FEMA and MEMA for Hunt repair plans

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Monday night during the Columbus Municipal School District’s board meeting, there was an update on the renovation process for the Hunt Building.

School District Superintendant Dr. Cherie Labat says they met with members of FEMA, MEMA, and their architect Thursday to recalibrate their plans for repairing and upgrading the Hunt Intermediate School building in North Columbus.

Dr. Labat says that after the tornado damaged the school in 2019, there was never a walkthrough from a FEMA inspector to survey the damage.

Before going any further, she says they want to have the inspector take a look at the building so they have an accurate picture of how much the renovation will cost.

“They’re going to take the time to actually walk through the facility with the architect. He is also detailing a plan with the cost of repair to FEMA and will submit that report to them in a timely manner. Along with the inspection in order to make a better decision about the path forward,” said Dr. Cherie Labat.

The FEMA inspector is scheduled to come sometime during mid-June.

Dr. Labat says the school board remains 100 percent behind the project and its potential to help the surrounding community.