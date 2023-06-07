CMSD takes care of meal planning with annual Summer Feeding Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District is helping out students and their families this Summer.

The district is taking care of weekday meal planning with its annual Summer Feeding Program.

Children 18 and under can grab a free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

And most won’t have to go too far to take advantage of the program. Every school except Union Academy is serving up the meals.

Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., and you can pick up lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

The program has been up and running for about a week now and has proved to be popular this year.

“We’ve been in operation since May 30, so today would be our seventh day, and just counting from the 30th to yesterday, we’ve done over 3,000 lunches, 3,000 meals, that includes breakfast and lunches. So, we’ve fed over 3,000 kids so far,” said Mia Johnson, CMSD Child Nutrition Director.

Columbus’s Summer Feeding Program continues until July 14.

The Starkville Oktibbeha County School District started its Summer Feeding Program this week.

Kids there can enjoy breakfast and lunch either at Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary or at the Partnership Middle School.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter