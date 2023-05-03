CMSD to host event for public to meet superintendent candidates

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District has named the three finalists for the superintendent’s job.

Hattiesburg High School Principal Dr. Victor Hubbard, current Kemper County School Superintendent Hilute Hudson, and Dr. Stanley Ellis, an Assistant Superintendent with the Tunica County School District.

The public will have a chance to meet and hear from the three finalists for the Columbus Schools superintendent position Thursday.

The school board is hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event Thursday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Joe Cook Elementary.

The candidates will discuss their vision and plan for the first 100 days in office.

The school board encouraged school staff, stakeholders, and parents to attend.

