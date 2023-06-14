CMSD to host groundbreaking ceremony for restoration of historic school

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A historic school in Columbus will be restored through a major renovation project.

The Columbus Municipal School District is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at the old Hunt High School on 20th Street North Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The campus was destroyed in a tornado in February of 2019 and ruled a total loss.

The district will use money from an insurance settlement and federal funds to pay for the project.

Once it’s finished, it will be named Hunt Intermediate Academy. The school will serve sixth graders in the district.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter