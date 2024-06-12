CMSD votes to move forward with $36M bond issue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District is moving forward with a $36 million bond issue.

At a special call meeting, board members voted to adopt the resolution authorizing the sale of the bond.

It’s the next procedural step to borrowing the money the district plans to use for renovations and construction projects on several of its campuses.

Board members also began budget planning for the next fiscal year.

An extension for the Board Attorney’s contract was also on the agenda, but it was tabled until the next meeting.

