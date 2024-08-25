CMSD wants you to be aware of an individual soliciting money

If you receive any such requests, they urge you to verify their legitimacy by contacting the school district directly before making any donations.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District wants citizens to be aware of an individual falsely presenting themselves as a parent of one of their athletes.

The individual is soliciting money for a fundraiser.

The district says to be aware that there are currently no fundraisers for the athletic department at this time.

