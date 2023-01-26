CMSD will host community meeting to discuss modified calendar

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District will once again consider a modified calendar.

School leaders will discuss the proposal at a community meeting on February 2.

Meetings have been held about the modified calendar. Now, other community stakeholders, including parents, can participate in the discussion.

Former Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat pitched the idea as early as 2021, but it failed to pass the board of trustees.

A modified calendar generally calls for longer breaks during the year with intersessions for learning opportunities and shorter summer breaks.

The meeting will be held at the Joe Cook Elementary Auditorium on Thursday, February 2, and begin at 6 p.m.

