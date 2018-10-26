Coach Pleas Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

CORINTH, MISS. (WCBI)- A Northeast Mississippi man, is pleading guilty to a federal charge that he tried to produce child pornography, after officials say he recorded girls changing in a locker room.

Micah Macay Wilbanks, of Corinth, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children, Thursday.

Authorities say, a student found Wilbanks’ cellphone, hidden in a locker room at Kossuth middle school, on May 2.

He was a coach at the school. Wilbanks faces 15 to 30 years in prison, and a fine up to $250,000.

A U.S. District Judge scheduled sentencing for January 31st.

Documents say, he appeared impaired during his arrest, and that deputies overheard Wilbanks describing himself as a “pedophile.”

Wilbanks unsuccessfully sought to dismiss the charge, because the video lacked nudity.