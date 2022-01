Coach Yo: “I’ve always felt like we were one of the top teams in the country.”

WATCH: After knocking off No. 23 Kentucky inside Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ole Miss women’s basketball is expected to crack into the AP top 25 poll for the first time since 2007. According to rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, she doesn’t need the poll to tell her she has one of the best teams in the country. Coach Yo says she always knew.