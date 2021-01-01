Coastal Mississippians continue to recover after Hurricane Zeta

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A new year brings a new plan for recovery.

Some coastal Mississippians will receive government help after Hurricane Zeta damaged much of the area.

The October 28th storm brought eight feet of storm surge and one hundred miles per hour gusts to the Gulf Coast.

President Trump has approved disaster assistance for government, utility, and non-profits in eight south Mississippi counties.

People in George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison, and Stone Counties are also eligible for help.

Zeta first made landfall in Louisiana.

The 2020 hurricane season was one of the most active on record.