Initiative seeks to break down barriers between Tupelo residents and homeless

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Breaking down barriers between Tupelo residents and those who are homeless is the goal of a new initiative by that city’s homelessness task force.

The task force hosted “Coffee and Conversations” at the Lee County Library Tuesday morning. It was an opportunity for people who are homeless or who are in danger of being homeless, to meet with concerned citizens and get to know each other.

Organizers said coffee and conversations does not have an agenda, but is more of a social hour, to hopefully shatter misconceptions and help develop friendships.

“I think it’s important for me and other field educators and other people who work in social services to learn about the homeless population, because, one, we work with them a lot and we don’t know what we don’t know about what kind of things they’re going through daily and how we may be able to support them,” said Kiana Davis, a field educator with “Families First.”

“Coffee and Conversations” will take place the first Tuesday of each month. There will be different activities at each meeting for participants.