‘Coffee With A Cop’ allows Tupelo police to interact with the public in a relaxed setting

The event is meant to build better relationships between police and the community

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police officers took time out from their busy day Wednesday to meet and greet people as part of “Coffee With A Cop.”

The McDonald’s on South Gloster hosted the event, which allows the public to interact with the police in a relaxed atmosphere.

For nearly two hours, officers, including the interim chief, were on hand to talk with people as they grabbed breakfast.

“Coffee with a cop” is seen as a way to help build bridges between the community and police.

“We’re not in a car, we’re not using our blue lights, not using our ticket books, we’re just here as a person, we want to be recognized as human beings like anyone else, we want

to talk to folks on their level, it’s known to work in many areas across the country,” said Interim Tupelo Police Chief Jackie Clayton.

“A lot of times when law enforcement is in the area, a criminal act has happened, someone has been injured, and in that, it gives them an opportunity to just say ‘hello’ and have a great cup of coffee,” said Lt. Katarsha White, of the Tupelo Police Department.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ began in Hawthorne, California in 2011 and has spread to cities across the United States.