Coggins Manslaughter case continued in Lowndes Co.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Defense is making its case today in a Lowndes County manslaughter case.

Justin Coggins took the stand this morning as his attorneys presented his side of the events of May 21, 2022.

Coggins is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s fiancé, 33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir.

The shooting happened on Richards Lane in Caledonia, just hours after Coggins graduated from high school.

Hoffpauir died at the scene.

Testimony is expected to last into the afternoon.

