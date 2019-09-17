Cokie Roberts, veteran political reporter, has died at age 75

Journalist Cokie Roberts appears at the National Press Foundation’s annual awards dinner on February 10, 2009, in Washington. Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Cokie Roberts, a longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75, ABC announced Tuesday. In a statement to the network, Roberts’ family said she died from complications from breast cancer.

Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana, and went on to chronicle the political world she grew up in. She joined ABC News in 1988 and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson of the Sunday political show “This Week” from 1996 to 2002.

This is a developing story and will be updated.