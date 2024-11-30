Cold & Clear for Rivalry Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a frigid start Saturday morning, temps will slightly rebound for a chilly afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

TODAY/TONIGHT: We will see a lot of sunshine today, with some high thin clouds possible, yet the abundant sunshine won’t warm us up much. Temperatures will top out this afternoon around 50 for some, with others barely breaking into the low 50s. After sunset, temps will free fall once again, bottoming out into the mid 20s. With another clear and calm night, you will likely wake up to a lot of frost.

TOMORROW: Very similar to Saturday, but just a touch warmer, with highs close to the mid 50s, and a mainly clear sky. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s again, so leave extra time to warm up your car for Monday morning.

MONDAY: Afternoon highs look to be chilly, stalling in the upper 40s. With another clear day and night, thanks to high pressure building in, we will have another bone-chilling cold night. If you are heading to the Starkville Christmas Parade, be sure to bundle the kiddos and yourself up!