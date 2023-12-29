Cold & Cloudy Today – Pleasant for Tomorrow!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold and cloudy day ahead with the chance to see a few light showers. This weekend looks much nicer with warmer temperatures and more sunshine!

TODAY/TONIGHT – Heavy cloud coverage begins to move into the area by our lunchtime with the chance to see a few light sprinkles. There is a slight chance for some of our far northern counties to see a few snowflakes mixed in with those showers, but most of us will just see heavy cloud coverage. We will not see much sun today due to mostly cloudy sky conditions that will keep our temperatures in the 40s. Any lingering showers will clear out of the area by later tonight. If you have any Friday night plans, be sure to add some layers! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND – Saturday looks to be pleasant with sky conditions clearing early and leaving us with plenty of sunshine! Expect highs in the low to mid 50s tomorrow! A few clouds in store for our Sunday and highs nearing 60 degrees! Clouds move in along with a few light showers for the later half of our New Year’s Eve.