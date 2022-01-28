Cold first half of weekend, warmer Sunday and next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A strong cold front brings another round of very cold air for Saturday. Above average temperatures return Sunday into early next week.

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing is expected through midday with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. Strong northwest winds will also develop, gusting over 25 mph at times. Scattered clouds could redevelop in the afternoon as a pocket of very cold air aloft moves overhead, and this could lead to a brief period of flurries or graupel near the MS/AL line. No impacts are expected.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Winds relax and the sky clears, so temperatures will have a chance to bottom out in the lower 20s or upper teens.

SATURDAY: Despite full sun, highs only reach the lower to middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Full sun sticks around, and temperatures substantially climb into the lower 60s – an absolutely stunning day!

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures stay above average in the 60s for the first half of the week. Moisture slowly increases, and scattered showers will return to the forecast by Tuesday & Wednesday. A stronger system is set to move through on Thursday, and more widespread rain could develop along with a few rumbles. Colder air will likely rush in behind Thursday’s system, and more sub-freezing temperatures can be expected by Friday morning.