Cold front bringing relief

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Extra cloud coverage made our Thursday a bit more tolerable than expected. A cold front will be bringing in a bit more relief for the weekend, lowering the humidity!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds from the day will be clearing to the South, with the approach of the next cold front. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few places may be possible to drop into the 60s!

FRIDAY: Friday brings the next cold front and this one looks to bring in a few changes. High temps for the end of the week should reach the middle 90s before the front passes. A few clouds will be possible with the front, but conditions will be staying dry. We will have another night of low temps in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Here comes the relief! Cooler and drier air is to be expected both days. Highs will still be 90°+, but there won’t be a heat index factor. It is going to be a really nice time to head outdoors. Overnight lows could have more of us in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Heat will have a quick return, while moisture fills back in a bit slower. Highs quickly make it back into the middle 90s. There will be a chance for a few showers beginning Tuesday or Wednesday.