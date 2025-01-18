Cold front brings bitter air

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mild start to the weekend is in store before temperatures drop significantly. Bitter, cold air will usher in after a cold front passes on Saturday afternoon, bringing gusty and frigid conditions.

SATURDAY: Enjoy the last mild day for a while, with a high in the mid-60s! It will be an overcast and humid day. After a cold front passes into the late afternoon, winds will shift to bring cold air from the north. The overnight low will drop into the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: The weekend will end with a high temperature in the mid-30s, which is around 30 degrees cooler than Saturday! After sunset, it will be frigid! The overnight temperatures will drop into the teens, with a low around 16. Wind chills will factor into the picture with wind gusts up to 20 mph, so it will feel even cooler. Bundle up and take precautions to protect your pipes and any outdoor animals!!

UPCOMING WEEK: The week will continue to bring cold conditions, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s for the beginning of the week. Monday will stay dry, but Tuesday early morning to the lunch hour will pose the potential for light snow. As of Saturday morning, models are pointing to areas south of I-20 having the greatest potential for snow accumulation. Cold air from the North will mix with the humid, warmer air from the Gulf to bring the greatest snow potential to areas south of Jackson and Meridian. Although the system is now set to track to the south of I-20, areas closer to the GTR still have the potential for light snow/flurries. It is too far in advance to place an exact track or specific numbers, but please stay tuned for more updates this weekend.