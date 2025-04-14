Cold front on the way tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An advancing cold front will slowly work through the region tonight bringing along clouds, an isolated shower or two, and cooler temperatures heading into Tuesday. Highs in the 80s return by the week’s end.

TONIGHT: The cold front will begin to push through tonight and into the overnight hours going into Tuesday morning. Clouds will begin to work their way through the area as the front pushes along. An isolated shower or sprinkle here or there cannot be ruled out, although the majority of us look dry. Winds will remain gusty tonight, coming from the southwest between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

TUESDAY: We will start the morning off with a few clouds, but as we progress throughout the day, the clouds will clear behind the cold front, leaving us with another mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be a bit cooler tomorrow and Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 70s by the afternoon. It will still be a bit breezy tomorrow with winds coming from the northwest, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

LOOKING AHEAD: Mild mornings and warm afternoons in the 80s return near the second half of the week. We will stay dry through the rest of the week before our next chance to see rain to come into early next week.