Cold front on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer day ahead for our Friday before a massive cool down this weekend.

FRIDAY: After a chilly start in the morning, temperatures will climb into the mid-60’s for most of the area. Some passing clouds will be possible throughout the day, but overall we’ll have mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Sunshine will be out to start the day, with clouds quickly building in. A cold front will pass through our area during the late afternoon, bringing along the chance for some showers. light rain is expected to last into the overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the upper-50’s.

SUNDAY: With the cold front passing, our temperatures are going to plummet on Sunday. Highs will only be in the 30’s, with overnight lows dropping into the teens.