Cold front plus rain chances bring relief

SUNDAY: More storms on tap Sunday means more fun! A cold front to boot helps us get temperatures down into the mid to low 80s. Overnight temperatures stick in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mid to upper 80s are in store for a reasonable comfortable weekend afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will pepper the region, starting in the late morning and continuing into the afternoon. Lows bottom out in the low 70s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: With highs topping out in the low 80s to start and more rain to come, we get the best of both worlds in terms of beating the heating and fighting back against drought. Drier conditions over the following few days will help us get back into the upper 80s and close to the 90s. Lows stay in the low 70s throughout.