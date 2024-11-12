Cold front with rain and cooler temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front is on the way for the middle of the week. Along with the passing of the front, there is a chance for rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

MONDAY NIGHT: Overall conditions will be calm tonight. Any clouds will be clearing out, though a few passing clouds may stick around. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Most of the day will be dry and mostly clear. Temperatures will return to the middle to upper 70s. By the late evening and overnight, clouds will begin filling up NE MS from the South pushing North. Temperatures will maintain in the middle 50s.

WED/THUR: With the approach of the cold front, humidity and heavy clouds will be present. Light showers are likely to start off our Wednesday morning. Throughout the day, scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are going to be likely. For now, any severe threat is staying to our South. A few lingering showers could roll over into Thursday morning. Highs both days will be in the upper 60s.