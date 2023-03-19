Cold hangs on a little longer before warmup
SUNDAY: Clear skies will add some beauty to an otherwise chilly day outside. Highs top out in the mid to upper 40s while lows settle into the upper 20s. No rain is expected Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will steadily climb over the first half of next week, hitting the upper 70s and potentially low 80s for some by next Thursday. Lows likewise will climb out of the subfreezing range to around 60 by overnight Thursday. The return of a single rain chance next Saturday will bring storms back to the region as highs drop back closer to the 70s by Sunday.