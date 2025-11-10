Cold Mornings, Chilly Afternoons

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures are in the 20s in the mornings for today and tomorrow. It is COLD! Gusty winds are expected to continue with a mostly clear sky overhead for the entire week.

MONDAY: It is going to be a cold day with temperatures starting off in the 20s and not getting past the mid 40s in the afternoon. Gusty winds will persist into the evening hours which will make our “feel like” temperatures in the 30s for most of the day. The sun will stick around all day though!

MONDAY NIGHT: Another freeze warning will be in effect as temperatures will drop into the mid 20s overnight! BRRRR! Grab those gloves for your Tuesday morning as well.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will begin to warm up with highs in the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky overhead. Luckily, lows will only fall into the 30s on Tuesday night instead of the 20s!

MID-WEEK: We will begin to warm up with highs back into the 70s by the end of the week. A mostly sunny sky will stick around before rain chances return for the weekend.