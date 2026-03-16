Cold start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is going to take a minute for temperatures to climb after the colder/drier air moved in after Sunday’s cold front.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds are going to slowly continue clearing through the rest of the night. Temperatures are going to drop below freezing. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 20s.

There is a FREEZE WARNING in place starting at 10PM and going until 10AM. Don’t forget your 4 Ps!

TUESDAY: It is going to be another cool day! Afternoon temperatures will work into the lower 50s. The wind should be much calmer though. Not making it feel as brutal out. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Gradually climbing those afternoon highs back up. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s by the middle of the week. Heavier clouds will start the morning and slowly clear throughout the day. There will still be plenty of sun. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.